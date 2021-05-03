Rock County
Arrests
DEVIN B. CRUMBLISS, 18, of 461 S. Blackhawk St., Janesville; TRESTIN D. CONE, 18, of 3307 Colby Lane, Janesville; and JADEN C. HOMAN, 18, of 536 S. Blackhawk St., Janesville, all arrested at 1250 E. Racine St., Janesville, on suspicion of felony burglary. Crumbliss and Cone were arrested Wednesday, and Homan was arrested Saturday. All three have pending appearances in Rock County Court.
Intoxicated driving arrest
GABRIELE I. JASS, 28, 225 Milton Ave., Apartment 1F, Janesville, at 12:19 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of South Highway 51, Janesville.