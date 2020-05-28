Rock County
Arrests
TERRY DEWAYNE MASON, 25, of 449 N. Pine St., Janesville, at 4:47 a.m. Tuesday at 1699 Ravine St., Janesville, for operating while intoxicated and possession of THC.
KACI A. SPACH, 25, of 112 Water St., Evansville, at 1:06 a.m. Monday on charges of second offense operating while intoxicated and second offense operating while intoxicated causing injury. Spach was driving a vehicle in the town of Plymouth with three other adults when the vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to rest in a corn field.
Reported
HIT AND RUN at 3:47 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Center and Wilson avenues.
Accident
SOUTH CROSBY AVENUE, at 6:21 p.m. Sunday when a motorcycle driven by Kyle Eric Moss, 27, of 1013 N. Austin Rd., Janesville, was pulling out of the Sentry Foods driveway when the bike slid out in the roadway. Moss was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with possible injury.
Charged
THEODORE THURMAN, 25, of Rockford, Illinois, with escape. A federal grand jury indicted him Wednesday, alleging he failed to return to Rock Valley Community Programs Center, 203 Sunny Lane, town of Rock, as required on Jan. 27.
Walworth County
Charged
CALEB M. BOWERS, 26, of 320 N. Tratt St., No. 6, Whitewater, with 14 various gun and drug charges. Whitewater police say on May 17, Bowers showed a gun and fired it into the air during an altercation in downtown Whitewater. Police later executed a search warrant on his home and reported finding a 9mm Glock 17 handgun, ammunition, marijuana, THC oil, knives and several different type of pills, MDMA and mushrooms.
FREDRICK T. LOCKHART, 56, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13. Whitewater police say in the summer and fall of 2019, Lockhart inappropriately groped a girl he knows in Whitewater.
JOSHUA K. MOLDENHAUER, 18, of 388 Robins Run, Burlington, with delivering marijuana. Walworth County drug unit officials say on Dec. 17, they conducted a controlled buy of a THC cartridge from Moldenhauer in Whitewater.
JAVA I. ORR, 44, of 370 N. Tratt St., No. 248, Whitewater, with two counts of battery, criminal damage to property, two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of felony bail jumping, all as acts of a domestic abuse repeat offender. Whitewater police say on May 14 and 15, Orr beat a woman he knows with a vacuum and a laptop and threw keys at her because she made a typo on a poster.
ALEXANDER N. PEPPER, 38, of 740 E. Geneva St., No. 4, Delavan, with battery by prisoner and disorderly conduct. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on April 16, Pepper was involved in a fight at the jail, where he stomped on an inmates head.
CONOR C. SCHULTZ, 23, of 614 Haskins St., Lake Geneva, with possession with intent to abuse a hazardous substance. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on April 18, Schultz got into a car crash in the town of Spring Prairie about 10 minutes after he used nitrous oxide.
JASON D. SMITH, 37, of 215 N. Queen St., Whitewater, with second-offense possession of marijuana. Whitewater police say on April 3, they responded to an incident and found Smith, who has a 2008 drug possession conviction in Florida, with a vaporizer cartridge with THC.