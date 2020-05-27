Rock County
Arrests
JONATHAN J. BELK, 44, of 4398 Fox Hill Drive, Janesville, at 10:20 p.m. Sunday at home on charges of false imprisonment and disorderly conduct, both with domestic violence riders.
WARREN E. BEHNE, 53, of 874 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville, at 7:07 p.m. Sunday at home on charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm with a domestic violence rider.
Intoxicated driving arrests
TRAVIS L. HUDSON, 39, of 4303 N. Laura Drive, Janesville, at 12:21 a.m. Sunday at Humes and Newville roads, Janesville.
MCKENNA L. TRAUTSCH, 25, of 3513 Stuart St., Janesville, at 11:53 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville.
Reported
THEFT at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Adams Street, Janesville. Reported taken was a Chevrolet Cobalt valued at $2,000