Rock County
Arrests
14-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE TEEN at 10:41 a.m. Monday, May 24, in the 300 block of Dodge Street, Janesville, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner consent.
PAUL G. NORMAN, 63, of 308 S. Franklin St., Janesville, at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at home on a charge of false use of 911 and disorderly conduct earlier that day.
KYLE F. SMITH, 33, of Blanchardville, and BRADY C. WINTERS, 27, of New Glarus, at 8:14 p.m. Friday, May 21, at 2811 Milton Ave., Janesville, on charges of possessing methamphetamine and cocaine.
Intoxicated driving arrest
FRED E. BELLMAN, 63, of 9847 W. County A, Evansville, at 12:55 a.m. Sunday, May 23, at the Rock County Sheriff's Office in Janesville. It was listed as a first offense. Sheriff's deputies say Bellman, while intoxicated, showed up to pick up someone from the jail.