Rock County
Arrests
KEITH R. EDDINGTON, 22, of Chicago, at 8:43 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at Deerfield Drive and Humes Road, Janesville, on a charge of fleeing an officer.
TERRY S. FOSTER, 35, of Fall River, at 9:03 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at Milton Avenue and Refset Drive, Janesville, on charges of possessing methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Intoxicated driving arrests
RAIF L. HORNAGOLD, 35, of 840 E. Homeland Court, town of Beloit, at 5:29 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at 3564 W. County A, town of Janesville, on charges of misdemeanor intoxicated driving and possession of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and narcotics.
DUSTIN A. LUDWIG, 26, address unlisted, at 1:53 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Chestnut Street and Rockport Road, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense.
PATRICK R. OTT, 53, of 1678 Prairie Ave., Beloit, at 11:25 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Randall and Mount Zion avenues, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense.
CORNELIUS POWELL, 24, of Milwaukee, at 2:06 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at Jackson Street and Delavan Drive, Janesville. It was listed as a second offense.
BENJAMIN A. SIME, 36, of Janesville, at 5:36 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Washington Street and Laurel Avenue, Janesville. It was listed as a misdemeanor offense.
CHRISTOPHER M. WISKIE, 35, of 3809 W. Fieldwood Drive, Janesville, at 6:13 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at Center Avenue and State Street, Janesville, on charges of misdemeanor intoxicated driving and possession of marijuana.
Charged
MATTHEW T. HOVLAND, 23, of Roscoe, Illinois, with possession of oxycodone and felony bail jumping. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say on March 5, they stopped a car that Hovland was in and found him with a pill.