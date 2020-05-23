Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
KRISTINE C. KAUFFMAN, 50, of 8138 E. County A, Janesville, at 8:06 p.m. Friday at Milwaukee Street and Highway 14, Janesville.
Reported
THEFT BY DECEPTION at 5:25 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, 3800 Deerfield Drive, Janesville, when $1,700 was taken from a cash register.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE at 5 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Cherry Street, Janesville, when someone in a newer, red sedan with out-of-state plates stopped near a 4-year-old, who rode his bike away. His mother saw the car stop and believed her son when he said someone in the car asked him if he wanted to get in. Officers were unable to locate the car.