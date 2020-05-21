Rock County
Arrests
BILLIE HIGGINS, 58, of 3207 Village Court, No. 4, Janesville, at 8:18 p.m. Wednesday at his apartment building on charges of battery to a firefighter and disorderly conduct. He is accused of punching a Janesville Fire Department paramedic who was trying to take him to a hospital after reports of disorderly, intoxicated conduct at the apartment building.
CHARLI M. POTE, 35, of 604 S. Jackson St., Janesville, at 6:37 p.m. Thursday at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging attempted armed robbery.