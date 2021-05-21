Rock County
Arrests
AARON M. DAVIS, 25, of 522 E. Madison Ave., Milton, at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Washington Street and Highland Avenue, Janesville, on charges of felony marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
CARRIE L. JAMES, 36, of 1415 Camelot Drive, Janesville, at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Milton and Hawthorne avenues, Janesville, on charge of unauthorized use of someone else’s identifying information.
Intoxicated driving arrest
ROBERT L. SCHILLING, 42, of Fort Atkinson, at 6:29 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at 8129 E. County N, town of Lima. It was listed as a second offense. Rock County sheriff’s deputies also arrested Schilling on charges of criminal damage to property and two counts of entering land without consent.
Charged
HAROLD E. ESTEP JR., 38, of 7881 N. Moore Road, Edgerton, with attempting to flee an officer, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor theft and bail jumping. Milton police say on May 17, Estep stole license plates and fled from police.