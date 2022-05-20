Rock County
Arrests
KYLE PATRICK MOBLEY, 36, of Janesville, at 8:27 a.m. Friday, May 6, in the 2800 block of MacKintosh Drive, on a felony charge of fraudulent use of a financial card and misdemeanor charge of receiving stolen property.
WILLIAM RAY HIBBLER, 34, of Janesville, at 4:39 p.m. Monday, May 9, in the 2700 block of Woodlane Drive, on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and narcotic drugs and a misdemeanor charge of drug paraphernalia.
MATTHEW EDWARD KLUTH, 18, of Beloit, at 2:58 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, in the 1300 block of Memorial Drive, Janesville, on felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to take a vehicle without the owner’s consent, fleeing an officer in a vehicle, operating a vehicle without consent and possession of burglarious tools, and misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property and obstructing an officer. Also arrested at the same time and place were A 16-YEAR-OLD BELOIT BOY on felony charges of theft of property of more than $10,000 and possession of burglarious tools, and misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle without consent, trespassing, damage to property and obstructing an officer and A 15-YEAR-OLD BELOIT BOY on felony charges of theft of property of more than $10,000.
JALIAH QAVAUNE ADAMS, 32, of Beloit, at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, outside the Janesville Police Department, on felony charges of manufacturing or delivering Schedule I or II narcotics, manufacturing or delivering cocaine, and neglecting a child younger than 6 years old.
A 15-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY at 2:21 p.m. Thursday, May 12, in the first block of South Jackson Street, Janesville, on felony charges of disarming a peace officer.
SHEADRICK ANTHONY WILLIAMS, 31, of Beloit, at 3:07 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the intersection of Johnson and Locust streets, Janesville, on felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of narcotics, fleeing officers in a vehicle and possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
EDMUND J. REETZ, 41, of Janesville, at 7:45 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Motel 6, 3907 Milton Ave., on felony charges of obstructing an officer. Police were called to the Motel 6 after a person reported that another man was threatening to shoot up the motel after a drug deal allegedly went bad with Reetz.
Intoxicated driving arrests
PRICILA CLARK, 24, at 2:23 a.m. Monday, May 9, at Beloit Avenue and Innovation Drive, Janesville, on charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense.
GRIFFIN PATRICK CONLEY, 30, at 8:08 p.m. Saturday, May 14, in the 200 block of South Pearl Street, Janesville, on felony charges of operating while intoxicated, fourth offense and misdemeanor charges of operating while revoked and tampering with a ignition interlock device.
JOSE J. MATA, 33, at 1:02 a.m. Friday, May 13, at the intersection of Main and Wall streets, Janesville, on charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense, after a traffic stop where officers could not clearly read the vehicle’s license plate.
TYLER JAMES SELVOG, 23, of Edgerton, at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the intersection of Parker Drive and Black Bridge Road, Janesville, on charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense, after being stopped for a faulty license plate lamp.
Reported
THEFT at 8:51 a.m., Friday, May 13, at the Springhill Suites by Marriott, Wauwatosa. A Janesville man reported that his credit card had been charged for a night’s stay by an unknown person. The hotel did not have any video footage of the person who used the man’s card.
THEFT at 11:06 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at Kohl’s, 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville. A theft prevention employee reported that a woman stole $600 men’s activewear and shoes.
WEAPONS COMPLAINT at 9:40 a.m. Sunday, May 15, in the 1400 block of West State Street, Janesville. A woman turned over a large machete-style knife that she found to police.
HARASSMENT at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, May 15, in the 300 block of McKinley Street, Janesville. A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend dropped off some of his own clothes on her front porch.
VEHICLE THEFT at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the intersection of Afton Road and Crosby Avenue, Janesville. Police were called to the intersection for a stalled out, unoccupied vehicle, which was found to have been stolen from a Janesville woman.
VEHICLE THEFT at 9:34 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Kwik Trip, 2822 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville. A woman reported her vehicle was stolen from the parking lot a short time before police arrived.
THEFT at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday, May 17. A 73-year-old Janesville woman reported she thought her 1999 Honda Civic was stolen from a 38-year-old woman she had lent it to three weeks ago. In a letter, the 38-year-old woman infomed the older woman that a 38-year-old man had stolen the vehicle after she was booked into the Columbia County Jail.
FIGHT at 6:07 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the bus stop in the first block of Dodge Street, Janesville. Three teenagers, two of whom were at least 18, were cited for disturbing the peace while fighting.
Cited
TIMOTHY LEE STEWART JR., 43, of Janesville, at his home in the 600 block of West Court Street, on charges of disturbing the peace. Stewart is accused of playing Christian sermons loudly toward his neighbor, who identifies as a transgender woman, and has been reported to have done so repeatedly in the past.