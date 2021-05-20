Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
JOEL MARTINEZ PEREZ, 36, of Benson, North Carolina, at 3:58 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Bostwick Avenue and Grace Street, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense.
JESSE E. RILEY, 34, of 2205 Rutledge Ave., Janesville, at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Ringold and Court streets, Janesville, on charges of intoxicated driving, hit-and-run, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer.
SHANNON L. ZIMMERMAN, 41, of 98 S. Huron Drive, Janesville, at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at 3103 Ruger Ave. It was listed as a misdemeanor offense, so either second or third.
Charged
HAROLD E. ESTEP JR., 38, of 7881 N. Moore Road, Edgerton, with attempting to flee an officer, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor theft and bail jumping. Milton police say on May 17, Estep stole license plates and fled from police.