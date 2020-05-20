Rock County
Arrests
A FEMALE JUVENILE, no age given, at 3:52 p.m. Monday at Pathways Group Home, 5941 N. Lima Center Road, town of Johnstown, on five counts of battery. The juvenile, a resident of the group home, is suspected of attacking and injuring four staff and one resident at the group home. She was transported to the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center where she was being held pending a court appearance.
Reported
THEFT from Hankster's Motorsports, 6319 S. Highway 51, town of Rock, at 10 a.m. Sunday. A UTV and an ATV were taken from a fenced-in storage area sometime after 12:46 a.m. The vehicles were driven through the fence, causing a reported $1,000 in damage.
Charged
DAWN M. MALONE, 42, of 312 E. Racine St., Janesville, and JOSE J. MONTIEL, 37, of 141 Marino Ave., Delavan, both with party to identity theft for financial gain. They are accused of using stolen debit cards at four gas stations for at total of $72.21. The cards were from a purse that was stolen March 11 at Menards in Beloit.
JEB B. SPARKS, 26, of 1428 Madison Road, Apt. A, Beloit, with battery by prisoner. He is accused of battering a fellow Rock County Jail inmate Saturday.
JACOB B. RENHACK, 24, of 7857 N. Moore Road, Edgerton, with strangulation/suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of assaulting a woman in her home on Milton-Harmony Townline Road on April 30 and May 1.
JOHN R. MATZKE, 23, of 3895 Bryn Mawr Drive, Janesville, with felony retail theft and bail jumping. He is accused of stealing $652 worth of items from the Janesville Menards store May 4.