Rock County
April 19
Midnight: A 25-year-old Orfordville man was arrested in the 200 block of East Racine Street under probable cause for possession of narcotics.
12:28 p.m. A Craig High School student reported that a group of 10 Parker High School students showed up at her house on the 400 block of Randall Avenue to get her to fight them.
6:31 p.m. A 71-year-old Janesville man was arrested for a first-offense citation of operating while intoxicated at Festival Foods.
April 20
10:12 a.m. A 70-year-old man called police to report that his credit card had been stolen and was being used at Sam’s Club.
10:14 a.m. A 34-year-old Janesville man was arrested under probable cause for possession of fentanyl at the intersection of Highland and Grant avenues. Later in the morning, the man was also cited for burglary and theft of a chainsaw from a garage in the 700 block of North Marion Avenue, along with a combined four counts of felony and misdemeanor bail jumping.
11 a.m. A woman in the 300 block of Linn Street reported that she believed her upstairs neighbor had been stealing her mail for more than a month. Police recommended she speak with the post office to get her mailbox moved directly in front of her door. The upstairs neighbor denied taking the woman’s mail.
1 p.m. An unknown person vandalized the Hacienda Real restaurant, 3001 N. Lexington Drive, Janesville, by writing “KKK” and a racial slur on the wall.
10:43 p.m. A man reported having a former employee of his trying to extort him and threaten his life. The former employee told the man over the phone that he would sue him to get the money he felt he was owed and made a threat to “mess him up.” The former employee stated he was planning to take the man to court, and police warned him for making threats.
April 21
8:51 a.m. A 43-year-old Janesville woman was cited for felony physical abuse of a child at Marquette Park in Janesville.
11:09 a.m. Two women were accused of stealing metal panels and the hitch off a 72-year-old woman’s mobile home trailer, as well as metal doors off her shed, in the 600 block of Skylark Lane, Janesville, and selling them for money at Stateline Recycling Center.
8:22 p.m. A 35-year-old Evansville man was arrested at the city of Janesville landfill for carrying a firearm after being charged with a felony and being in possession of marijuana. He was also cited for misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of bail jumping.
9:35 p.m. A burglar broke into the Sugar Exchange, 119 N. Main St. Suite 100, Janesville, and damaged a door with a crowbar but took no other items from inside.
April 22
7:09 a.m. A 35-year-old Beloit man was arrested at the Baymont by Wyndham Janesville hotel, 616 Midland Road, for stealing a vehicle and driving it without consent and for fleeing and resisting police.
7:44 a.m. A 13-year-old Janesville boy was arrested for felony sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.
3:30 p.m. Walmart, 3800 Deerfield Drive, Janesville, reported a man stealing two pairs of pants and a Dr Pepper from the store.
April 23
11:10 a.m. A man accused the post office of stealing a deck of playing cards from him instead of delivering them to his apartment.
11:37 a.m. A 22-year-old man attempted to steal nine packages of Pokemon playing cards from Walmart, but the store’s loss prevention employee stopped him.
2 p.m. A 42-year-old Janesville man was arrested at Harco Fittings, 2643 W. Court St., Janesville, for theft of more than $10,000.