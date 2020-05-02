Rock County
Arrest
RAFAEL MARTINEZ-GARCIA, 24, of 3111 Mount Zion Ave., Janesville, at 12:02 p.m. Friday at his home on charges of false imprisonment, intimidating a victim, failure to report to jail, battery, disorderly conduct and probation violation.
Walworth County
Charged
CORY A. EVEN, 51, of 2129 Blue Heron Drive, Delavan, with party to unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information and theft in a business setting, and DONALD P. ULRICH, 69, of Capron, Illinois, with party to unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information and misdemeanor theft. Town of Delavan police say on July 12, Even and Ulrich used a Geneva Landings debit card to rent hotel rooms.
JEAN M. JAMES, 51, of 342 Joan St., Burlington, with two counts of identity theft. Village of East Troy police say on Jan. 28, James made fraudulent transactions from someone else’s account for hundreds of dollars.
JEREMY D. JOHNSON, 30, of 643 Meadow Lane, No. 110, Burlington, with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Burlington police say on April 20, they stopped a car where Johnson was a passenger and found him with shards of meth and a digital scale.
COREY S. KOPISKE, 23, of Sun Prairie, with three counts of delivering marijuana. Jefferson County drug unit officials say in November 2018 and March 2019, they conducted controlled buys of marijuana in the amounts of 4.8, 5.5 and 5.2 grams from Kopiske in Whitewater.
RYAN C. KYBURZ, 37, of N1192 County H, No. 12, Genoa City, with identity theft and theft of movable property. Town of East Troy police say between Sept. 1 and Feb. 1, Kyburz took bank checks from someone he knows without their permission and wrote $3,110 in checks to himself.
JOSHUA K. MOLDENHAUER, 18, of 388 Robins Run, Burlington, with three counts of delivering marijuana. Walworth County drug unit officials say in December, they conducted controlled buys of THC cartridges from Moldenhauer on the UW-Whitewater campus.
JOSEPH D. SHAFFER, 33, of W9086 County B, Sharon, with attempting to flee an officer and operating while revoked. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on April 24, Shaffer fled from police for nearly 6 miles after a reported domestic incident.
DAVID L. TWAITE, 33, of 829 Odsila Way, Fontana, with delivering cocaine with a previous drug conviction. Walworth County drug unit officials say on Sept. 23, they conducted a controlled buy of 0.9 gram of cocaine from Twaite.
KURT C. YOUNG, 50, homeless but of Elkhorn, with sex offender registry violation. A state registry specialist says Young did not provide required information to them.