Rock County
Arrest
DAVID A WHITE, 52, of 4131 S. Tracey Road, Janesville, at 1:51 p.m. Saturday at 3125 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville, on charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
Intoxicated driving arrest
RICHARD C. FERGUSON, 25, of 207 S. Jackson St., Janesville, at 4:20 p.m. Sunday at 1602 N. Pontiac Drive, Janesville. Ferguson also was arrested on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Accident
RACINE STREET AND CENTER AVENUE, JANESVILLE, at 9:37 p.m. Friday. A vehicle driven by Narciso Gonzalez Jr., 36, of 1019 W. Racine St., Janesville, collided with a vehicle driven by Nathaniel Levon Harris, 29, of 1941 S. Grant Ave., Janesville. Harris turned left onto Center Avenue on a solid green light and collided with Gonzalez’s vehicle, which was driving straight through the intersection with a green light. Gonzalez and his passenger, Robert Neal Moore Jr., 44, of 1601 N. Randall Ave., No. 56, Janesville, were transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with suspected minor injuries.