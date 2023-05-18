top story Public record for May 18, 2023 GAZETTE STAFF May 18, 2023 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)ALEJANDRO PONCE, 22, Queens, New York, battery by prisoners, May 4, Rock County Jail, Janesville.JANET MELVIN, 39, of Helenville, Wisconsin, possession of narcotics; possession of methamphetamines, May 12, 1600 block of West Highway 14, Janesville.JOSÉ MASSAS-CARABALLO, 31, Janesville, physical abuse of a child, May 14, 1200 block of Mole Avenue, Janesville.ROBERT MOORES, 34, of Janesville, retail theft, May 15, 3800 block of Deerfield Drive, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Janesville Crime Criminal Law Police Felony Rock County Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW