Rock County
Arrests
RAYMOND C. MURRAY, 32, of 1114 Bingham Ave., Janesville, at 9:06 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at 11 Palmer Drive on charges of threat to an officer, resisting an officer, intoxicated driving and disorderly conduct.
PATRICK J. RYAN, 46, of 1702 E. Road Four St., town of Milton, at 4:18 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at 1106 Tripoli Road, Janesville, on charges of burglary, intoxicated driving, theft and operating a motor vehicle without owner consent.
BRUCE A. TITUS, 54, of 1212 Clark St., Janesville, at 7:19 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at home on charges of physical abuse of a child and aggravated battery.
Intoxicated driving arrests
CORTEZ L. BENNETT, 47, of 1418 Sixth St., Beloit, at 5:47 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at highways 51 and 11, town of Rock. It was listed as a third offense.
RHONDA R. BOWERS, 56, of 232 N. Gilbert St., Footville, at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at Old Highway 11 and Highway 11, town of Plymouth. It was listed as a first offense.
JAMES A. HEEREN, 56, of 2015 Fairfax Ave., Beloit, at 1:16 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Highway 51 and Enterprise Drive, town of Rock. It was listed as a first offense.
COLE R. HENTHORN, 25, of 2712 Park Ave., Beloit, at 2:54 a.m. Sunday, May 16, at Gateway Boulevard and Highway 67, Beloit. It was listed as a first offense.
DANIEL T. LIDESTER, 29, of Kenosha, at 10:07 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at 700 E. Highway 59, town of Fulton. It was listed as a first offense.
Fires
4700 W. HIGHWAY 14, TOWN OF JANESVILLE at 5:43 p.m. Thursday, May 13. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say a motel owner told them a man became incapacitated with a lit cigarette in his mouth. The cigarette then dropped onto the man’s jacket, which he then put into a trash can that caught fire, according to a sheriff’s office report. The man was arrested on a charge of negligent handling of burning materials.
9537 E. COUNTY X, TOWN OF CLINTON at 4:10 p.m. Friday, May 14. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say they assisted the Clinton Fire Department after pine needles and three sheds were on fire and out of control.