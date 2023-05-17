top story Public record for May 17, 2023 GAZETTE STAFF May 17, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)HAILEY BROWN, 29, of Janesville, two counts of neglecting a child; possession of narcotics, May 11, 400 block of North Washington Street, Janesville.MARQUAYL SHIELDS, 27, of Janesville, intimidating a victim; possession of a firearm as a felon; strangulation and suffocation, May 12, 400 block of Racine Street, Janesville.TROY MORTON, 52, of Janesville, OWI fourth offense; possession with intent to deliver cocaine, MAy 13, the intersection of Harding Street and Glen Street, Janesville.TIMOTHY PETERSEN, 22, of Janesville, burglary of a building or dwelling place, May 14, 1900 block of North Washington Street, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Janesville Crime Criminal Law Police Felony Rock County Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW