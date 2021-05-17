Rock County
Arrests
CRAIG D. GRIFFIN, 33, of 6219 S. Highway 51, No. 160, Janesville, at 5:37 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, at 616 Midland Road, Janesville, on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.
KIMBERLY N. PETERS, 37, address unlisted, at 7:09 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, at 616 Midland Road, Janesville, on charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of cocaine, narcotics, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
SAMANTHA J. SKOIEN, 29, of 2119 S. Grant Ave., Janesville, at 12:45 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at Beloit Avenue and Delavan Drive, Janesville, on a charge of physical abuse of a child.