Rock County
Arrest
EDIN R. ZAVALA-BARDALES, 22, of 120 St. Lawrence Ave., No. 222, Janesville, at 10:21 p.m. Thursday at home on charges of strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and a probation violation.
Accident
QUAIL LANE AND ORIOLE LANE, JANESVILLE, at 2:55 p.m. Thursday when Yaimara Rodriguez Berdecia, 28, of 1510 Killdeer Lane, Janesville, struck a bicycle ridden by a 12-year-old Beloit child at an uncontrolled intersection. The child was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with a suspected minor injury. Rodriguez Berdecia was cited for operating while suspended.