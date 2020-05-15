Rock County
Arrest
ASHLEY J. STOCK, 25, of 1709 E. Road 4, Edgerton, at 2:12 a.m. Thursday on charges of battery to an officer and resisting/obstructing after a car she was in hit a utility pole at County A and Henke Road in the town of Harmony. Stock and a male were in the car and left the scene, according to a report. It was not clear who was driving. According to the report, Stock struggled with deputies trying to arrest her, kicked one in the face and later spat at emergency room staff. The male was not immediately located.
Intoxicated driving arrests
RICHARD A. LENTZ, 34, of 18 Falling Creek Drive, Janesville, at 5:35 p.m. May 7 at Center Avenue and Rockport Road.
Reported
MAN JUMPING FROM CAR moving at 50 mph on Highway 51 near Stark Road, town of Janesville, at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday. The 50-year-old was found sitting at the side of the road and was held on an emergency health detention, treated at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, and Rock County Crisis was contacted.
Charged
ANDREW A. WATERS, 32, of 1757 Cleveland St., Beloit, with strangulation/suffocation, false imprisonment, battery, criminal damage and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is accused of attacking a woman at her home on West Highway 81, town of Newark, on Tuesday.