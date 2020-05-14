Rock County
Arrests
JALEN D.M. JACKSON, 23, of 12½ S. Academy St., Janesville, at 3:33 a.m. Wednesday at Court and Chatham streets on a charge of possessing an electronic weapon.
JUSTIN D. SCHLIEM, 38, of 1223 S. Grant Ave., Janesville, at 2:51 a.m. Wednesday at the Janesville Police Department on three charges of delivering cocaine.
Intoxicated driving arrests
CARRIE L. BLEILER, 35, of 212 W. Burbank Ave., Janesville, at 2:34 a.m. Wednesday at 3100 Wellington Place. It was listed as her first offense.
JACOB A. EIDE, 37, no known address, Janesville, at 8 a.m. Monday at Highway 14 and County E, town of Janesville, after a traffic crash in which Eide was injured and taken to SSM St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville, where he was treated and transferred to another medical facility.
RUDOLPH R. ILICH, 59, Viola, at 9:01 p.m. Monday at 11180 N. Goede Road, town of Fulton. He was held at the jail to be released when sober. The arrest was reported as his third for intoxicated driving.
Reported
FRAUD/FORGERY at 5:47 p.m. Monday. A town of Milton man said three bank accounts had been opened in his name.
Accident
HIGHWAY 14 AND DEERFIELD DRIVE, at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday when Lars H. Larsen, 21, of 163 N. Lakeshore Drive, Fontana, was westbound on Highway 14 and hit a car stopped at a red light driven by Gina R. Watcher, 50, of Pomona, California, who was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with a possible injury.