Arrests
DAEQUAN HANNA, 19, at 3:17 a.m. Monday, May 2, on the 1400 block of Starling Lane, on three counts of felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Hanna is accused of hitting a woman multiple times and got in his vehicle to drive around the block, almost hitting multiple witnesses. A witness was reported to have fired a shot during the incident.
JOSEPH WRIGHT, 39, of 15 Grove St., Evansville, near the intersection of Highway 213 and Highway 59, town of Magnolia, on two charges of battery to law enforcement officers after he was seen walking in the middle of the highway and then allegedly hit officers as they interacted with him.
Intoxicated driving arrests
EDWARD BROCKMAN, at 1:43 a.m. Monday, May 9, at the intersection of Wright Road and Lucy Street, Janesville, on charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense.
VERNON R. SCHMUCK, of 7803 E. County X, Clinton, at the intersection of County J and County E, on charges of operating while intoxicated, fifth offense. Schmuck was found asleep at the wheel of a forklift, which he is alleged to have been using to get his vehicle out of the ditch.
Reported
THREATS at 9:02 a.m. Monday, May 2, in the 1500 block of South Orchard Street, Janesville. A man reported that someone who knew his girlfriend was threatening her online, including threats toward her child.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON at 4:25 p.m. Monday, May 2, in the 200 block of South Academy Street, Janesville. A construction worker reported seeing a person trip up the stairs to a home and proceeded to break a window to enter the home. Police turned the incident over to the city’s code enforcement department.
FRAUD at 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, in the 300 block of North Jackson Street, Janesville. A woman reported that a month earlier, someone had opened a Wells Fargo bank account in her name. The woman has not experienced any monetary loss and has not had any credit accounts opened in her name.
THEFT at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, in the 1800 block of Green Forest Run, Janesville. A woman reported that payday loan lender CashnetUSA had taken $315 out of her bank account without her authorization.
THEFT at 9:15 a.m., Thursday, May 5, at the YCMA of Northern Rock County, 221 Dodge St., Janesville. A woman reported that her backpack, purse and laptop were stolen out of her vehicle. Police were able to obtain a photo of the thief from a YMCA security video.
THEFT at 7:56 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the Walmart Supercenter, 3800 Deerfield Drive, Janesville. A loss prevention employee reported seeing two people switch out price codes on items in the self-checkout line.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON at 3:47 a.m. Friday, May 6, in the 1900 block of River View Drive, Janesville. A woman reported seeing a teenager knock on her front door and then walk away. When police found the teenager, she admitted going up to the house and knocking on the door to ask for some water.
THEFT at 10:48 a.m. Friday, May 6, in the 100 block of West Court Street, Janesville. A staffing agency reported that one of its temp employees had been hired to a Janesville business but had only worked a single day in December and continued to fill out a time card and get paid.
ANIMAL COMPLAINT at 6:03 p.m. Friday, May 6, in the 11000 block of North Ridge Road, town of Milton. A person reported seeing a dog in distress sitting under a canopy. Upon arrival, police found that the dog was malnourished and not properly cared for.
SHOTS FIRED at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at the intersection of Jackson and Holmes streets. Police did not identify anyone responsible for the alleged shots fired.
DISTURBANCE at 11:19 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. A man was reported as being upset and pounding on the doors over not receiving immediate care at the hospital because he feared he was having a cardiac event. After spending time in his car to calm down after interacting with hospital security and police, the man came back into the hospital and was treated by staff.
THEFT at 3:20 p.m. Saturday, May 7, in the 3200 block of Village Court, Janesville. A man reported that his two wallets containing credit cards, cash, his ID and his Social Security card had been stolen out of his jacket pocket.
THEFT at 4:26 p.m. Saturday, May 7, in the 18000 block of West Hyland Road, town of Avon. A man reported that someone had stolen his teal van from his property.
SHOTS FIRED at 8:57 p.m. Sunday, May 8, in the 6200 block of South Highway 51, town of Rock. Multiple callers reported hearing shots fired and police located shell casings in the area.