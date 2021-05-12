Rock County
Arrests
DYLAN M. DEMROW, 29, of 4232 W. Hanover Road, Janesville, at 11:07 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at 1000 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville, on charges of threat to an officer and bail jumping.
KIMBERLY L. GARZA, 40, of 870 Sherman Ave., Janesville, at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at 3222 Humes Road, on a charge of fraudulent use of a financial card.
KYLE J. SCHYVINCK, 28, of 519 Lyndhurst Drive, Janesville, at 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 10, at Caroline and Hyatt streets, Janesville, on charges of possessing cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Intoxicated driving arrests
EISTEN F. ALVAREZ LAGUNAS, 26, of 66 S. Ringold St., Janesville, at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Humes Road and Deerfield Drive, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense.
JUSTIN S. CARLON, 36, of 503 11th St., Brodhead, at 4:20 p.m. Sunday, May 9, at 2233 Humes Road, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense.
DYLAN W. DRAKE, 23, address unlisted, at 7:28 a.m. Sunday, May 9, at Jackson Street and Centerway, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense. Janesville police say they responded to a traffic crash.
BENJAMIN HEDGECOCK, 31, of 413 N. Parker Drive, No. 1, Janesville, at 1:20 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Riverside and Auburn drives, town of Beloit. It was listed as a second offense.
ROBERT N. HILT, 27, of 2727 Woodlane Drive, Janesville, at 3:11 a.m. Sunday, May 9, at 2615 Milton Ave. It was listed as a misdemeanor offense.
WILLIAN J. JUDGE, 44, of 108 N. Main St., Edgerton, at 11:48 p.m. Monday, May 10, at 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville. It was listed as a first offense.
MICHAEL B. MARQUEZ, 24, address unlisted, at 4:07 a.m. Sunday, May 9, at Milton Avenue and Refset Drive, Janesville. It was not listed what number offense it was. Janesville police say they responded to a one-vehicle crash.
HOLLY J. SEALS, 33, of 25 Iki Drive, No. 7, Edgerton, at 9:07 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Highway 59 and Casey Road, town of Porter. It was listed as a third offense. Rock County sheriff’s deputies also said they arrested Seals on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine, prescription drugs, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
GRACIE L. WARREN, 24, address unlisted, at 9:02 a.m. Monday, May 10, at Arch and Court streets, Janesville, on charges of intoxicated driving and possession of marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
JEFFREY A. ZINGSHIEM, 56, of 5638 N. Eagle Road, Evansville, at 7:41 p.m. Friday, May 7, at 4000 N. River Road, town of Janesville. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say they arrested Zingshiem on suspicion of intoxicated driving with a passenger younger than 16 and recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated.