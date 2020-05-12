Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
CHRISTOPHER A. HONEYSETT, 30, of 2811 S. Paddock Road, Beloit, at 5:02 a.m. Sunday at Highway 11 and River Road, town of Rock.
Charged
GREGORY A. MERRICK, 39, of 1509 Barham Ave., Janesville, with strangulation/suffocation, false imprisonment and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse. Merrick is accused of assaulting a woman Sunday morning at his residence.
KIRSTAN R. POLLOCK, 22, of 115 S. Main St., No. 1, Janesville, with neglecting a child under age 6/no harm to the child. Pollock is accused of overdosing on heroin while caring for a friend’s baby at her residence April 10.
MIGUEL A. ORTIZ, 33, of 917 Shirland Ave., Beloit, with substantial battery, strangulation/suffocation and criminal damage to property. Ortiz is accused of attacking a woman he knows with his fists and hands, pulling hair from her scalp, knocking out a tooth and then breaking a window and door on Thursday night at an Orfordville residence.
Walworth County
Charged
ANDREW L. BEAN, 19, of Wonder Lake, Illinois, with three counts of delivering Adderall. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say in December, they conducted three controlled buys of two pills of Adderall, which is a schedule II, non-narcotic, controlled substance, from Bean, a UW-Whitewater student.
DANIEL CORDOVA, 28, of the town of Delavan, with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct, both with domestic abuse assessments. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on March 22, an intoxicated Cordova hit someone he knew and grabbed the steering wheel while the other person was driving.
BRITNEE D. DECAMP, 25, of N5379 County O, Elkhorn, with party to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Jan. 16, they stopped a vehicle in the village of Darien and found Decamp driving with 5.7 grams of marijuana and a sheet of THC wax.
ALEXANDER S. FLORES, 33, of Bassett, with second-offense possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed knife, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on April 19, they responded to a home and found Flores, who tried to stop deputies from coming into the home, with 0.3 grams of marijuana and a knife that was found when he was searched before entering the jail.
BRADLEY B. GROSSMAN, 35, of 4303 Gill Court, Delavan, with first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13. Town of Delavan police say on Nov. 29, Grossman touched a girl’s butt.
MOLLY J. LEWALLEN, 32, of 507 E. First Ave., Unit C, with possession of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on April 29, they stopped Lewallen, who was in a car driving in the town of Geneva with heroin in a syringe.
ANTHONY A. WILLIAMS, 23, of 267 Fox Lane, Walworth, with arson of a vehicle and disorderly conduct. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say in late March, Williams set fire to the car of someone he knows over a dispute about not giving him a ride home.