Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)JONATHAN QUADE, 37, of Janesville, OWI fourth offense, May 3, Hawthorn Avenue and Harmony Circle NE, Janesville.GREGORY GALLOWAY, 42, of Janesville, neglecting a child, May 4, 300 Swan Lane, Janesville.DANIELLE MCVEIGH, 25, of Janesville, neglecting a child, May 4, 300 Swan Lane, Janesville.SAM TERWILLIGER, 19, of Janesville, false imprisonment, May 5, 1800 Holly Drive, Janesville.BAKARIUS SANDERS, 23, of Madison, possession of narcotics, May 5, Milton Avenue and Lodge Drive, Janesville.NICHOLAS BLOMGREN, 26, of Milton, three counts of retail theft, 2000 block of Humes Road, Janesville.ANDRE HOLLINGSWORTH, 33, of Janesville, false imprisonment and burglary of a building or dwelling place, May 7, 2300 Harvard Drive, Janesville.JOHQUAN BOUYER, 24, of Chicago, Illinois, manufacturing/delivering fentanyl; possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and THC, May 8, Linn Street and Wilson Avenue, Janesville.