Rock County
Arrest
ANDREW M. HIRSCHFIELD, 41, of 4215 Whitney St., Janesville, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at his residence on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
Intoxicated driving arrest
RENISHA J. HOWARD, 25, of 646 S. Garfield Ave., Janesville, at 5:13 a.m. Saturday, May 8, in the 1000 block of Beloit Avenue, Janesville. Also issued a municipal citation for disorderly conduct.
Reported
SUSPECTED CHILD ABUSE at 8:55 a.m. Friday, May 7, when Rock County Child Protective Services called police to a Janesville residence where a father reported discovering bruises on his small child.
PHONE SCAM on Friday, May 7, when an elderly Janesville woman said she had sent $21,000 to California after a caller convinced her she needed to help a grandson who was in jail.
Charged
COREY L. FORBESS, 27, of 806 McKinley St., Janesville, with felony theft. Janesville police say up until March 20, Forbess stole $2,540 worth of merchandise from Casey's General Store, where he worked.
AARON T. THOMPSON, 33, of 415 S. Fremont St., Janesville, with operating while revoked, hit-and-run causing injury and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Janesville police say on April 9, Thompson struck a delivery driver's vehicle and fled.