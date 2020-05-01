Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
KAYLA R. POLLARD, 24, of 404 Prairie View Circle, Milton, at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 59 near Ellendale Road, town of Fulton, after the vehicle she was driving rolled onto its roof. The arrest was listed as her third for intoxicated driving. Also arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Charged
CALEB A. GRAVES, 19, of 2633 N. Lexington Drive, No. 27, Janesville, with sexual assault of a child under age 16. He is accused of forcing sexual intercourse with a girl he knows March 9.
JUSTIN C. WOOLWINE, 19, of Rockford, Illinois, with burglary and theft. He is accused of entering a residence on Hillcrest Drive in Janesville on Nov. 7 and taking jewelry and other items with an estimated value of $1,400
CHARLI M. POTE, 35, of 604 S. Jackson St., Janesville, with party to attempted armed robbery. She is accused of assisting co-defendant Jacob D. Tomten Sr., 33, of 915 Cardinal Lane, Janesville, in an attempt to rob a man April 18 at the TA Express, 3222 E. Highway 14, Janesville.
KEONTE A. HOWARD, 26, of 918 Harvey St., Beloit, with battery by prisoner and misdemeanor theft. He is accused of repeatedly punching another Rock County Jail inmate on Wednesday afternoon and then taking the inmate’s coffee and packaged food items.