Rock County
Arrest
GUSTAVO B. ROJEL, 40, of 1042 Harrison Ave., Beloit, at 11:44 p.m. Thursday at 1302 Myra Ave., Janesville, on charges of battery or threat to officer, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and probation violation.
Intoxicated driving arrest
SARA J. ROELING, 30, of 3007 Palmer Drive, No. 38, Janesville, at 9:14 p.m. Thursday at Main and Racine Streets on charges of misdemeanor OWI and possession of cocaine. It was not immediately clear if it was her second or third intoxicated driving offense.