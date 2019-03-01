ROCK COUNTY

Arrest

LARRY A. MATUSIK, 48, of 236½ N. Chatham St., Janesville, at 2:54 p.m. Wednesday on charges of physical abuse of a child, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and neglecting a child.

Charged

DAWN M. PETTIT, 41, of Elgin, Illinois, with forgery and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. She is accused of forging a subscription to get oxycodone from CVS Pharmacy, 1832 W. Court St., Janesville on April 7, 2018. She is charged in similar cases Sauk and Milwaukee counties. An arrest warrant was issued.