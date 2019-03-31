Rock County

Arrest

JASON J. DEEGAN, 39, of 421 Lyndhurst Drive Janesville, at 9:40 p.m. Friday at 3019 E. Rotamer Road, Janesville, on suspicion of one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. He is suspected of hitting a man he knows in the face with brass knuckles during an argument. The man Deegan is suspected of beating was treated at a hospital for multiple lacerations to his face, which required more than 30 stitches, according to reports.

Intoxicated driving arrests

TIARIE J. MCALLISTER, 35, of 406 S. Jackson St., Janesville, at 3:13 a.m. Saturday at 1951 Center Ave., Janesville, after a traffic accident that caused injuries. McAllister was booked on one felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

TRYSTEN ANTHONY ISAIAH REYES, 18, of 1101 Bennett St., lower, Janesville, at 3:17 a.m. Friday at South Garfield Avenue and Racine Street, Janesville, on suspicion of one count of possession with intent to deliver 5 to 15 grams of cocaine.

BRITTANY S. MCINTYRE, 28, of 11811 E. Tighe Road, town of Clinton, at 5:31 p.m. Friday, booked at the Rock County Jail, 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, on two counts of felony retail theft. No further details were available.

Green County

Intoxicated driving arrest

NIMMER J. PLOURDE, 30, Monroe, at 9:38 p.m. Friday at Highways 11 and 81, town of Monroe. Police said Plourde was veering his vehicle all over the road. Officers said he ran his vehicle over orange traffic dividers and nearly collided with other vehicles. It was his second offense.