Rock County

Reported

FORGERY at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, when McDonald's, 2922 N. Pontiac Drive, Janesville, reported someone passing a counterfeit $100 bill.

FALSE IMPRISONMENT AND RELATED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE against a woman at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday on West Holmes Street, Janesville. Police were looking for the man involved.

BURGLARY at 2:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Locust Street, Janesville, after someone forced entry and took a laptop computer, an Xbox One and two controllers, estimated value $850.

Charged

RICHARD A. BROSE, 30, of 3251 W. Rockport Park Drive, Janesville, with possession of methamphetamine. A small amount of suspected meth was found in a car he was driving when he was stopped shortly after midnight Tuesday by Town of Beloit Police. He also was cited for third-offense intoxicated driving and driving while suspended.

LIZA K. LYON, 54, of 1711 E. Ridge Road, Beloit, with fraudulent use of financial card. She is accused of using the credit card of a woman she knew who died last April to make $6,589 worth of purchases in May and June 2018.

ANDREA J. ROBAR, 39, of Milwaukee, with theft and two counts of identity theft for financial gain. She is accused of stealing a debit card Dec. 18 from a patron at Planet Fitness, 1800 Milton Ave., Janesville, who left her purse unsecured, and using it to buy things valued at $625 at a Walgreens and Walmart in Janesville. An arrest warrant was issued.