Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

IVAN RUIZ MONDRAGON, 22, of Johnson Creek, at 12:03 a.m. Sunday at Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, town of Milton. It was listed as Mondragon’s second arrest on a drunken-driving charge.

NATHAN L. PHILLIPS, 28, of 232 N. Chatham St., Janesville, at 11:45 p.m. Sunday at Center Avenue and Joliet Street, Janesville.

Reported

VANDALISM at 4:06 p.m. Saturday at Bethany Lutheran Church, 16529 W. Church Road, town of Spring Valley. “Hail Saten” and a pentagram were spray painted on the church’s parking lot.