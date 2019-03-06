Rock County

Charged

SANFORD L. NICKLES, 35, of 164 S. Franklin St., Janesville, with delivery of Schedule II substances. He is accused of selling 50 hydrocodone pills for $500 to a woman near Racine and Franklin streets, Janesville, on Sunday.

JILL N. HEFEL, 51, of 3203 Park Ave., Beloit, with party to maintaining a drug trafficking place. She is accused of aiding her son in the selling of marijuana at their town of Beloit residence.

BRANDON W. PLUMMER, 29, of 2241 S. Shore Drive, Beloit, with burglary and theft. He is accused of burglarizing a home on West Cleophas Road in the town of Newark on Dec. 10. As previously reported, sheriff’s investigators believe Plummer was involved in a series of burglaries.

Walworth County

Charged

PHILLIP R. ALVIDREZ, 37, of 32809 Robers St., Burlington, with threat to law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. Lake Geneva police say on Feb. 21, Alvidrez was being disorderly to a bar’s staff members and eventually threatened responding officers, saying, “You’re gonna lose your life for this.”

MATEO GARCIA, 26, of Harvard, Illinois, with party to possession with intent to deliver cocaine. Whitewater police say on Feb. 9, they found Garcia in a car with others and about 6 grams of cocaine.

BRADY J. JAMROZEK, 20, of 1034 W. Florence St., Whitewater, with resisting an officer causing a soft-tissue injury, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. Whitewater police say on Feb. 22, they responded to a fight outside a bar when Jamrozek ran away from police. When an officer tackled him, the officer’s hand, knee and elbow scraped the ground. The officer also had a neck muscle strain, police say.

HAYLIE W. LOTH, 22, of 1452 Pleasant St., Burlington, with party to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Jan. 18, they executed a search warrant and found marijuana in various forms and paraphernalia. Police also said Loth told them she was aware of drug deals happening at the town of Lyons home.

KATRINA M. LOWRY-HARE, 40, of 252 Meadow Lane, Darien, with possession of narcotic drugs. Lake Geneva police say on Feb. 27, they responded to a car crash and found Lowry-Hare in her car with heroin.

CARRIE A. SEVERSON, 49, of 2550 Honey Creek Circle, No. 825, East Troy, with battery to law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. Village of East Troy police say on Dec. 31, they were taking Severson in for an emergency detention when she swore at, kicked and hit officers.