Rock County

Arrest

DONTIEZ L. ETCHIN, 31, of 122 E. Court St., Janesville, at 10:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Woodlane Drive, Janeville on charges of four counts of felony bail jumping.

Intoxicated driving arrest

CHELSEA B. PHILLIPS, 22, of Rockton, Illinois, at 4:48 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Deerfield Drive, Janesville. She was also cited for driving without insurance, non-registration of her vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.