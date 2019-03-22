Rock County
Arrest
DONTIEZ L. ETCHIN, 31, of 122 E. Court St., Janesville, at 10:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Woodlane Drive, Janeville on charges of four counts of felony bail jumping.
Intoxicated driving arrest
CHELSEA B. PHILLIPS, 22, of Rockton, Illinois, at 4:48 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Deerfield Drive, Janesville. She was also cited for driving without insurance, non-registration of her vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
