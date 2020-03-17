Rock County
Reported
FRAUD at 6:50 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Walker Street, Janesville. A 44-year-old woman was given $2,470 to be a secret shopper. When she cashed the check at her bank, it went through, but several days later, it was found there was no money in the other account.
BURGLARY at 8:51 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Saint Lawrence Avenue, Janesville. Reported taken was a cellphone valued at $80, $120 cash and a 2002 Buick. No value was given for the Buick.
Charged
JAIDEN B. HESS, 19, of Stoughton, with fleeing an officer. Hess is accused of speeding away from and eluding an officer who stopped him the night of Feb. 28 on Milton Avenue, Janesville. Hess was arrested the next day. He also was cited for reckless driving and driving while suspended.