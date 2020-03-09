Rock County

Arrest

KHRISTIAN R. DEARBORN, 30, of 2204 Bond Place, Janesville, at 1:06 p.m. Sunday at Black Bridge Road and Mayfair Drive, Janesville, on three counts of resisting arrest, and three counts of felony bail jumping, a felony fugitive complaint.

Intoxicated driving arrests

STEPHON D. JONES, 33, of 314 McKinley St., No. 2, Janesville, at 2:19 a.m. Thursday at Center Avenue and Court Street, Janesville.

DONTAY L. ROQUEMORE, 25, of Madison, at 11:34 p.m. Saturday, at Center Avenue and Holmes Street, Janesville. He also was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver amphetamines, felony bail jumping, resisting arrest, endangering safety by intoxicated use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor bail jumping.

BRYAN C. LUSTIG, 42, of Madison, at 12:26 a.m. Sunday at Memorial and Parker drives, Janesville.