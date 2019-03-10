Public record for March 11, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Rock CountyFire3206 CANTERBURY LANE, JANESVILLE, at 8:47 p.m. Sunday. A fire in a bedroom of a one-story house was quickly extinguished. Building was evacuated. No injuries reported. SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Fire Janesville Fire Department GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse Sections AgricultureBusinessCommunity BriefsCrimeEducationGovernmentHealth CareLocal NewsNames in the NewsNation/WorldPoliticsPublic RecordStateWalworth County E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Mar 10 Sheila Brown Sun, Mar 10, 2019 Walworth County Government Center Mar 10 Breakfast and Sunday School Sun, Mar 10, 2019 Salvation Army Community Center Mar 10 SCWBA Home Show Sun, Mar 10, 2019 Holiday Inn Express and Janesville Conference Center Mar 10 Delavan Train Show Sun, Mar 10, 2019 downtown Delavan Mar 10 Spring book sale Sun, Mar 10, 2019 Aram Public Library The Latest Aldridge, DeRozan help Spurs rally past Bucks, 121-114 Public record for March 11, 2019 Elkhorn joins star-studded Division 2 field at the Kohl Center Janesville's new fire chief to start March 18, make $115,000 Donor offering free tickets for March 21 BJSO concert No. 21 Wisconsin survives Ohio State rally for 73-67 OT win Kenai River earns split with 4-1 win over Jets Flushed: Clog at Rock County Jail traced to drug bags Harrop: Taping mouths at Harvard Our Views: Thumbs up/down for Monday, March 11 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesOwner of Boardtracker Harley being sued by creditorCozy Inn loses a beloved family member, kitchen workerMilton man pleads guilty to trying to pay for sex with teenage girlWATCH: Rock sheriff's office releases video of suspect diving out window to escapeResident buys newspaper ads to spotlight issues in Milton School District‘Who wants to die tonight?’ Details released from Darien murder-suicideGame farmer says loss of deer like losing familyClosing the gaps: Feds name four Janesville schools that need improvementBeloit man gets long prison sentence in killing of young boyDeath notices for March 5, 2019 Images Videos CollectionsTurner, Edgerton face off in Div. 3 sectional semifinal at CraigElks headed to the Kohl CenterParkview falls to Belleville 70-66Turner falls to Martin LutherElkhorn defeats East Troy in Div. 2 regional finalCraig fights off 6th-seeded MiddletonMonroe defeats Milton in Div. 2 sectional finalMorning hoarfrost covers Rock, Walworth CountiesMilton defeats Waterford in WIAA Division 2 sectionalState wrestling championships Stocks Market Data by TradingView
