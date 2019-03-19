Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

GARRET L. COOK, 26, of 4229 N. Polaris Parkway, Janesville, at 2:54 a.m. Sunday at Milton Avenue and Humes Road, Janesville.

BRIJEET MARY JANELLE COLBY, 29, of 1763 Spruce St., Beloit, at 12:27 a.m. Monday at Jackson Street and George Place, Janesville. Colby also was cited for possession of marijuana and knowingly operating while revoked.

Accident

DEERFIELD DRIVE AND HOME DEPOT PARKING LOT, Janesville, at 2:35 p.m. Saturday. Driver Jeffery S. Wegert, 52, of 225 Edison Ave., Janesville, failed to yield at a stop sign as he left the parking lot, colliding with a vehicle driven by Robert R. Hoague, 59, of Glendale Heights, Illinois. Tamara C. Wegert, 45, of 225 Edison Ave., Janesville, was transported to MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, for suspected minor injuries. A spokeswoman said the hospital had no additional information on Tamara Wegert’s condition.