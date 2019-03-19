Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

GARRET L. COOK, 26, of 4229 N. Polaris Parkway, Janesville, at 2:54 a.m. Sunday at Milton Avenue and Humes Road, Janesville.

BRIJEET MARY JANELLE COLBY, 29, of 1763 Spruce St., Beloit, at 12:27 a.m. Monday at Jackson Street and George Place, Janesville. Colby also was cited for possession of marijuana and knowingly operating while revoked.

Accident

DEERFIELD DRIVE AND HOME DEPOT PARKING LOT, Janesville, at 2:35 p.m. Saturday. Driver Jeffery S. Wegert, 52, of 225 Edison Ave., Janesville, failed to yield at a stop sign as he left the parking lot, colliding with a vehicle driven by Robert R. Hoague, 59, of Glendale Heights, Illinois. Tamara C. Wegert, 45, of 225 Edison Ave., Janesville, was transported to MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, for suspected minor injuries. A spokeswoman said the hospital had no additional information on Tamara Wegert’s condition.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse