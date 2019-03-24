Rock County

Arrest

DONTIEZ L. ETCHIN, 31, of 122 E. Court St., Janesville, at 10:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Woodlane Drive, Janeville on charges of four counts of felony bail jumping.

Intoxicated driving arrests

BRIONNA J. HUBER, 32, of 1453 S. Oakhill Ave., Janesville, at 8:22 p.m. Friday at 1333 S. Oakhill Ave. on a charge of second-offense intoxicated driving.

CRYSTAL C. STRIETER, 27, of 323 N. High St., Janesville, at 2:33 a.m. Saturday at South Pearl and Johnson streets, on a charge of first-offense intoxicated driving.

CHELSEA B. PHILLIPS, 22, of Rockton, Illinois, at 4:48 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Deerfield Drive, Janesville. She was also cited for driving without insurance, non-registration of her vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.