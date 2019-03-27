Rock County

Arrest

CHRISTOPER S. TRUETTNER, 32, 207 E. Racine St., Janesville, at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday at 2601 W. Court St., Janesville, for bail jumping and felony violation in connection with an arrest on suspicion of a retail theft less than $2,500.

Intoxicated driving arrests

KAYLA M. DIPRIMA, 27, of 1842 S. Grant Ave., Janesville, at 12:58 a.m. Tuesday at Center Avenue and Riverside Street, Janesville.

Charged

JEANINE S. STOMIANY, 54, of Burr Ridge, Illinois, with identity theft for financial gain. She is accused of using an Illinois woman’s identity to charge $9,481 in purchases at Kay Jewelers in Janesville and to withdraw $3,500 from a BMO bank in Madison, both on Sept. 8. She was charged with a similar offense in Walworth County in October.

SHANELLI K. MADDING, 35, held at the Rock County Jail, Janesville, with battery by prisoner. She is accused of assaulting another female inmate at the jail Monday.