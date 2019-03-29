Rock County

Arrests

JEREMYA L. KUENNEN, 29, of 301 S. Randall Ave., Janesville, at 9:59 p.m. Monday at 327 W. Palm St., Janesville, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule 4 narcotic, receiving stolen property and a parole violation.

DONALD C. BORGWARDT, 52, of 222 N. Franklin St., Janesville, at 5:34 a.m. Thursday on a charge of physical abuse of a child.

SHAWN M. CROAKE, 30, of 352 Rockport Road, Janesville, at 9:30 p.m. March 21 on charge of manufacturing/delivering heroin greater than or equal to three grams.

LARRY M. SMITH, 31, of 2405 Clover Lane, Janesville, at 10:07 p.m. March 21 at 100 N. Jackson St., Janesville, on three counts of manufacturing/delivering 1 to 5 grams of cocaine, three counts of maintaining a vehicle for drug trafficking, manufacturing/delivering THC greater than or equal to 200 grams, and neglecting a child. He was charged Wednesday with possession with intent to deliver cocaine 1 to 5 grams.

Intoxicated driving arrest

EDDIE L. MOFFETT, 35, of 613 W. Racine St., Janesville, at 12:45 a.m. Saturday at Racine and Locust streets, Janesville.

