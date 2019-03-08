Rock County

Charged

CRYSTAL C. STRIETER, 27, of 323 N. High St., Janesville, with felony retail theft. She is accused of leaving the Janesville Walmart on Thursday with a cart loaded with items valued at $533.

RUSSELL L. HILLE, 56, of 714 Vine St., Beloit, with identity theft for financial gain. He is accused of using another person's credit card and Social Security number to buy more than $1,000 worth of items from the Janesville Menards store on Feb. 27.