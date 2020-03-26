Rock County
Reported
WATER RESCUE REQUEST at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday. One of two kayakers fell into the Rock River near Lustig Park, Janesville, but got out of the water before fire and police units arrived.
Charged
NICOLE M. LABONTE, 39, of 2605 St. Lawrence Ave., Beloit, with battery by prisoner. She is accused of hitting another inmate with a plastic chair, causing a scratch and a burst blood vessel in a finger on Friday.
NORA J. WINKELS, 18, of 5941 N. Lima Center Road, Whitewater, with substantial battery and disorderly conduct. She is accused of throwing a glass of hot water on another resident of the Pathways Group Home, causing burns to her face, shoulder and back, including a blister on her cheek.
Walworth County
Charged
YENIFER L. CASTRO MORALES, 25, of 536 Elmhurst Ave., Delavan, with substantial battery. City of Delavan police say on Feb. 25, Castro Morales stabbed someone she knows in the hand.
ISMAEL GUZMAN, 25, of 2480 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit, with three counts of threat to law enforcement officer, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. Whitewater police say on Feb. 27, they responded to a reported fight at the College Pub and Guzman resisted arrest and told police he should headbutt them.
TAYLOR S. HARRISON, 24, of 424 N. Harmony Lane, Whitewater, with second-offense possession of marijuana and misdemeanors disorderly conduct and battery, both as acts of domestic abuse. Whitewater police say on Feb. 23, Harrison, who had marijuana on her, punched someone she knows in the head during an argument about a dog.
KAYLA D. MCRAE, 26, of Lexington, Kentucky, with identity theft for financial gain. Town of Delavan police say on Oct. 15, McRae tried to change someone else’s direct deposit information.
GRIFFEN J. TRAVIS, 22, of Fort Atkinson, with delivering marijuana as party to the crime and possession of a controlled substance. Police say on March 10, they conducted a controlled buy of 220 grams of marijuana from Travis and someone else and later found Travis with eight amphetamine pills.