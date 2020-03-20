Rock County
Arrests
MICHELLE E. BLACK, 52, of 119 Linn St., Janesville, at 6:04 a.m. Thursday at her residence on charges of aggravated battery and disorderly conduct.
Reported
COUNTERFEIT BILLS on Thursday at Carl's Shell, 11180 N. Goede Road, Newville. Two $50 bills that passed the counterfeit-marker test were later found to be counterfeit.
SEXUAL ASSAULT on Wednesday at a residence on Lexington Drive, Janesville. An underage girl said a 17-year-old boy fondled her without permission.
Charged
MICHAEL W. PARKER, 35, of 7126 S. Bohnhoff Road, Brodhead, with armed robbery. He is accused of reaching to his rear waistband when an employee at the Beloit Walmart confronted him and saying words that led the employee to fear that Parker had a weapon. Parker is accused of leaving the store with two sound bars and a mattress valued at $405.
ASHWANTI S. MORRIS, 23, of 619 Kellogg Ave., No. 1, Janesville, with physical abuse of a child. She is accused of hitting a child she knows in the face with a belt.