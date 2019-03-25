Rock County

Arrests

RANDY J. COUSINS, 29, of 1503 Vernon Ave., Beloit, at 4:49 p.m. Sunday at West Highway 11 and South Highway 51 on charges of possessing marijuana while having a prior drug conviction and a probation violation.

SAMUEL J. PITCHER, 17, of 2222 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, at 6:29 p.m. Sunday at North Crosby Avenue and Bond Place on charges of possession with intent to deliver fewer than 200 grams of marijuana and possessing tobacco as a child.

ADAM A. SANCHEZ, 36, of 2613 Lucerne Drive, Janesville, at 7:51 p.m. Saturday on charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and disorderly conduct.

Intoxicated driving arrests

HUBERT L. BAUMER, 58, of 10749 W. Highway A, Evansville, at 12:51 a.m. Sunday at Milton Avenue and Refset Drive, on a charge of first-offense intoxicated driving.

NATHAN LONG, 22, of 3230 Midvale Drive, Janesville, at 2:15 a.m. Sunday at 1138 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville, on a charge of first-offense intoxicated driving.

Charged

RICHARD A. BROSE, 30, of 3251 W. Rockport Park Drive, Janesville, with possession of methamphetamine. A small amount of suspected meth was found in a car he was driving when he was stopped shortly after midnight Tuesday by Town of Beloit Police. He also was cited for third-offense intoxicated driving and driving while suspended.

LIZA K. LYON, 54, of 1711 E. Ridge Road, Beloit, with fraudulent use of financial card. She is accused of using the credit card of a woman she knew who died last April to make $6,589 worth of purchases in May and June 2018.

ANDREA J. ROBAR, 39, of Milwaukee, with theft and two counts of identity theft for financial gain. She is accused of stealing a debit card Dec. 18 from a patron at Planet Fitness, 1800 Milton Ave., Janesville, who left her purse unsecured, and using it to buy things valued at $625 at a Walgreens and Walmart in Janesville. An arrest warrant was issued.