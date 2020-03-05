Public record

Arrests

SHANEKA D. WILLIAMS, 29, of 1612 Green Valley Drive, Janesville, at 2:36 a.m. Tuesday at home for possession of Schedule I, II narcotics, battery and criminal damage to property.

KEOTHA L. ERICKSON, 22, of 1518 S. Crosby Ave., Janesville, at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday at Kohl's, 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville. for retail theft between $500 and $5,000. Erickson is accused of removing security tags from clothing in the store.

Intoxicated driving arrest

ANYSSIA D. COKES, 32, of 400 Linn St., Janesville, at 2 a.m. Wednesday at Center Avenue and State Street, Janesville.

Charged

SONNY R. BALADEZ, 25, of 612 E. Holmes St., Janesville, with threat to law enforcement officer, obstructing and disorderly conduct. He is accused of resisting arrest on a warrant by Janesville police on Feb. 9 and threatened to kill an officer.

THOMAS E. CARSON, 56, of 221 N. Franklin St., Apt. K, Janesville, with fraud against a financial institution. He is accused of opening an account with Educators Credit Union in Janesville and withdrawing money from it after someone else had made online deposits to it. The withdrawals resulted in a negative balance of $2,900.