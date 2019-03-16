Rock County

Arrest

ERIC M. MICEK, 38, of 1033 Beloit Ave., Janesville, at 5:35 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of Schedule I and II narcotics, possession of synthetic cannabinoids and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Intoxicated driving arrest

ADRIANE M. DUNCAN, 42, 2206 Pierce St., Janesville, at 8:09 p.m. Thursday at Highway 11 and Rockport Road, town of Rock. It was Duncan’s first OWI. She was also arrested on charges of battery and disorderly conduct and was cited for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

Walworth County

Charged

BLAKE R. JORDAN, 29, of 426 Autumn Drive, Delavan, with physical abuse of a child by recklessly causing great bodily harm. City of Delavan police say on or about Dec. 15, Jordan was being “too rough” when dropping a young child into a swing. The child also suffered head injuries.

