Rock County

Arrest

ISAIAH LABARRON BELL, 18, of 706 Williams St., Janesville, at 11:27 p.m. Sunday at Walker Street and Sutherland Avenue, Janesville, on charges of possession with intent to deliver THC equal to or less than 200 grams, possession of MDMA, operating while intoxicated and probation violation.

Intoxicated driving arrests

STEVEN C. ELEY, 57, of 5007 E. Colley Road, Beloit, at 6:57 p.m. Friday at Hart and Butterfly roads, town of Turtle.

JAMIE G. JOHNSON, 41, of 407 S. Wright St., Orfordville, at 8:16 p.m. Friday at Highway 11 and Gilbert Street, Footville.

KARA L. NICHOLSON, 49, of 5001 Maple Lane, Janesville, at 11:28 p.m. Thursday at 3123 S. Highway 51, Janesville.

SHANE R. ROGERS, 35, of N455 Mount Hope Road, Brodhead, at 2:28 a.m. Sunday at 11750 S. Merlet Road, town of Newark.

Charged

CHESNEY R. EICK, 21, of 23 S. Palm St., Janesville, with substantial battery. Eick is accused of assaulting a woman at Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville, the night of Feb. 22, resulting in broken facial bones.

SAMUEL J. PITCHER, 17, of 2222 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Pitcher is accused of possessing about 3 ounces of the drug, some of it packaged into 46 small plastic bags.

JOSHUA J. REINER, 40, Madison, with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse. Reiner is accused of assaulting a woman and preventing her from leaving an Edgerton residence March 9.

Accidents

CENTERWAY AND MAIN STREET, JANESVILLE, at 10:50 a.m. Friday. A vehicle driven by Rita Marie Feirn, 72, of 2411 W. Russell Road, Janesville, drove through a red light and struck a vehicle driven by Mark Allen Wellnitz, 50, of 337 S. Main St., Apt. D, Janesville. Wellnitz's vehicle spun counter-clockwise and struck a vehicle driven by Richard A. Kutcher, 46, of Mukwonago. Wellnitz was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with a possible injury.

HIGHWAY 14 AND CASE STREET, JANESVILLE, at 4:45 p.m. Friday. A vehicle driven by Rolando Cortez Valadez, 32, of 4301 N. River Road, Janesville, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Michael C. Wagner, 40, of 4295 Huntingthorne Drive, Janesville, as Wagner was stopped and waiting to turn. Valadez and Wagner were both transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse