Rock County

Arrest

ISAIAH LABARRON BELL, 18, of 706 Williams St., Janesville, at 11:27 p.m. Sunday at Walker Street and Sutherland Avenue, Janesville, on charges of possession with intent to deliver THC equal to or less than 200 grams, possession of MDMA, operating while intoxicated and probation violation.

Intoxicated driving arrests

STEVEN C. ELEY, 57, of 5007 E. Colley Road, Beloit, at 6:57 p.m. Friday at Hart and Butterfly roads, town of Turtle.

JAMIE G. JOHNSON, 41, of 407 S. Wright St., Orfordville, at 8:16 p.m. Friday at Highway 11 and Gilbert Street, Footville.

KARA L. NICHOLSON, 49, of 5001 Maple Lane, Janesville, at 11:28 p.m. Thursday at 3123 S. Highway 51, Janesville.

SHANE R. ROGERS, 35, of N455 Mount Hope Road, Brodhead, at 2:28 a.m. Sunday at 11750 S. Merlet Road, town of Newark.

Charged

CHESNEY R. EICK, 21, of 23 S. Palm St., Janesville, with substantial battery. Eick is accused of assaulting a woman at Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville, the night of Feb. 22, resulting in broken facial bones.

SAMUEL J. PITCHER, 17, of 2222 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Pitcher is accused of possessing about 3 ounces of the drug, some of it packaged into 46 small plastic bags.

JOSHUA J. REINER, 40, Madison, with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse. Reiner is accused of assaulting a woman and preventing her from leaving an Edgerton residence March 9.

Accidents

CENTERWAY AND MAIN STREET, JANESVILLE, at 10:50 a.m. Friday. A vehicle driven by Rita Marie Feirn, 72, of 2411 W. Russell Road, Janesville, drove through a red light and struck a vehicle driven by Mark Allen Wellnitz, 50, of 337 S. Main St., Apt. D, Janesville. Wellnitz's vehicle spun counter-clockwise and struck a vehicle driven by Richard A. Kutcher, 46, of Mukwonago. Wellnitz was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with a possible injury.

HIGHWAY 14 AND CASE STREET, JANESVILLE, at 4:45 p.m. Friday. A vehicle driven by Rolando Cortez Valadez, 32, of 4301 N. River Road, Janesville, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Michael C. Wagner, 40, of 4295 Huntingthorne Drive, Janesville, as Wagner was stopped and waiting to turn. Valadez and Wagner were both transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.