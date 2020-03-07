Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

SARA K. TOMASZEWSKI, 40, of 932 Glen St., Janesville, at 12:03 a.m. Saturday at Milton Avenue and Glen Street, Janesville. Also issued a municipal citation for possession of marijuana.

Arrests

STEVEN M. HORAN, 30, of 526 Eisenhower Ave., Janesville, at 12:36 a.m. Saturday at his residence on a charge of physical abuse of a child.

Charged

CARLOS D. HILL JR., 29, of 514 Froebel Drive, Beloit, with physical abuse of a child/intentionally causing bodily harm. He is accused of causing a swollen eye to a child he knows on May 20, 2019.