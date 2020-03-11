Rock County

Charged

JERIMYAH R. JOHNSTON, 17, of Milwaukee, with possession of narcotics/oxycodone and possession of illegally obtained prescription drugs. He is accused of having two oxycodone pills and 26 pills of the antidepressants Lexapro and Cymbalta when he was a passenger in a van stopped by Janesville police on Wellington Court shortly before 2 a.m. Monday.

YARIK I. ALFONSO, 27, of 2165 Candi Lane, Beloit, with fleeing an officer and possession of THC and drug paraphernalia. He is accused of fleeing a sheriff’s deputy on East Hart Road at at speeds exceeding 111 mph on Saturday night and of possessing 5.8 grams of marijuana, 12.8 grams of THC edibles Alfonso said he got at an Illinois dispensary and smoking materials.